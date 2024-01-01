rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229564
Scenes from a Legend, probably (ca. 1515&ndash;1520) by Giovanni Larciani (Master of the Kress Landscapes).
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

8229564

