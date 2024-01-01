rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229574
Man's Slippers (1935&ndash;1942) by Mary E. Humes.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man's Slippers (1935–1942) by Mary E. Humes.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229574

View CC0 License

Man's Slippers (1935–1942) by Mary E. Humes.

More