https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229574Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan's Slippers (1935–1942) by Mary E. Humes. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229574View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1019 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2972 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3468 x 4084 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3468 x 4084 px | 300 dpi | 17.36 MBFree DownloadMan's Slippers (1935–1942) by Mary E. Humes. More