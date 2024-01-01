https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229575Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229575View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2898 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3392 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3392 px | 300 dpi | 36.14 MBFree DownloadThree Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More