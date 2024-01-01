https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229596Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCaprimulgus Ruficollis, print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229596View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 791 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2308 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2638 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2638 px | 300 dpi | 12.03 MBFree DownloadCaprimulgus Ruficollis, print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902). More