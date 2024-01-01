rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229598
New York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229598

View CC0 License

