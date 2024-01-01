rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229608
Shoe 1935&ndash;1942) by Lucille Chabot.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shoe 1935–1942) by Lucille Chabot.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229608

View CC0 License

Shoe 1935–1942) by Lucille Chabot.

More