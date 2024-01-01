https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229616Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMary and Francis Wilcox (1845) by Joseph Whiting Stock. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229616View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1005 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2933 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3432 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3432 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 26.07 MBFree DownloadMary and Francis Wilcox (1845) by Joseph Whiting Stock. More