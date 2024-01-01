https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229636Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextToy Spinning Wheel (ca.1937) by Walter Praefke. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229636View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 916 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2671 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2972 x 3895 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2972 x 3895 px | 300 dpi | 14.18 MBFree DownloadToy Spinning Wheel (ca.1937) by Walter Praefke. More