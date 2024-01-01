https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229646Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Judgment of Paris (late 16th century) by Giovanni Sons. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229646View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3091 x 2262 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3091 x 2262 px | 300 dpi | 17.88 MBFree DownloadThe Judgment of Paris (late 16th century) by Giovanni Sons. More