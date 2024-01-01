rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229676
Stage Props for "Punch" (ca.1937) by George File.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stage Props for "Punch" (ca.1937) by George File.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229676

View CC0 License

Stage Props for "Punch" (ca.1937) by George File.

More