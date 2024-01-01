https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229690Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDiscura longicauda (Racket-Tail) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229690View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2442 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2791 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2791 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 8.56 MBFree DownloadDiscura longicauda (Racket-Tail) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902). More