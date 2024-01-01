rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Apron ((ca. 1935&ndash;1942) by Gertrude Lemberg.
Apron ((ca. 1935–1942) by Gertrude Lemberg.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Apron ((ca. 1935–1942) by Gertrude Lemberg.

