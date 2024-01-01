rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229760
Slave Handcuffs (ca.1938) by Stanley Mazur.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Slave Handcuffs (ca.1938) by Stanley Mazur.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8229760

View CC0 License

Slave Handcuffs (ca.1938) by Stanley Mazur.

More