https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229763Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman's Slipper (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229763View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2511 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2939 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2939 px | 300 dpi | 15.3 MBFree DownloadWoman's Slipper (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks. More