https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229787Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesert Cedars, New Mexico (1920) by George Elbert Burr. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229787View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1007 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2937 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3356 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3356 px | 300 dpi | 20.42 MBFree DownloadDesert Cedars, New Mexico (1920) by George Elbert Burr. More