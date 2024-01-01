rawpixel
Still Life with Artichokes and a Parrot (17th century) by Italian 17th Century.
Still Life with Artichokes and a Parrot (17th century) by Italian 17th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8229806

View CC0 License

