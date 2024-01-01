rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229821
Bucket (ca. 1940) by Edward Bashaw.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bucket (ca. 1940) by Edward Bashaw.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229821

View CC0 License

Bucket (ca. 1940) by Edward Bashaw.

More