https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229835Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFan (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229835View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 945 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2756 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3225 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3225 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.29 MBFree DownloadFan (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley. More