rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229840
Dough Rolling Pin (ca. 1937) by Manuel G. Runyan.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dough Rolling Pin (ca. 1937) by Manuel G. Runyan.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229840

View CC0 License

Dough Rolling Pin (ca. 1937) by Manuel G. Runyan.

More