https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229871Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArctic Hare (ca. 1841) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229871View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 828 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2070 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2070 px | 300 dpi | 17.79 MBFree DownloadArctic Hare (ca. 1841) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. More