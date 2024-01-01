https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229894Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Young Bull (ca. 1849) painting in high resolution by John Woodhouse Audubon. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229894View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2467 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2880 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2467 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2880 px | 300 dpi | 33.77 MBFree DownloadA Young Bull (ca. 1849) painting in high resolution by John Woodhouse Audubon. More