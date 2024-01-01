rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229894
A Young Bull (ca. 1849) painting in high resolution by John Woodhouse Audubon.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229894

View CC0 License

