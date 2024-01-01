https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229975Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Intruder (ca. 1660) by Gabriel Metsu. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229975View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1071 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3124 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3656 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3656 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 26.05 MBFree DownloadThe Intruder (ca. 1660) by Gabriel Metsu. More