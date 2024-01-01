https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229998Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life with a White Mug (ca. 1764) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229998View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 950 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2771 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3243 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3243 px | 300 dpi | 26.16 MBFree DownloadStill Life with a White Mug (ca. 1764) by François Boucher. More