https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230043Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Love Letter (1750) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230043View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1090 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3180 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3722 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3722 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 25.13 MBFree DownloadThe Love Letter (1750) by François Boucher. More