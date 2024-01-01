rawpixel
The Island and Bridge of San Bartolomeo, Rome (1825–1828) by Jean–Baptiste–Camille Corot.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230046

View CC0 License

