Soap Bubbles (ca. 1733–1734) by Jean Siméon Chardin.
Soap Bubbles (ca. 1733–1734) by Jean Siméon Chardin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230070

View CC0 License

