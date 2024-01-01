https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230131Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of an Unknown Family with a Terrier (ca. 1825–1835) by British 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230131View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 933 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2333 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 14.9 MBFree DownloadPortrait of an Unknown Family with a Terrier (ca. 1825–1835) by British 19th Century. More