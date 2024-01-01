https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230146Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFruit on a Tray (ca. 1840) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230146View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 942 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2985 x 2342 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2985 x 2342 px | 300 dpi | 14.78 MBFree DownloadFruit on a Tray (ca. 1840) by American 19th Century. More