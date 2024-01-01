rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230148
The Copley Family (1776&ndash;1777) by John Singleton Copley.
The Copley Family (1776–1777) by John Singleton Copley.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230148

View CC0 License

