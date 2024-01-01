rawpixel
Cast Iron Balcony (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Lucien Verbeke.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230183

View CC0 License

