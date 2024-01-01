https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230197Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMary Ellis Bell (Mrs. Isaac Bell), (ca. 1827) by John Vanderlyn. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230197View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2364 x 2957 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2364 x 2957 px | 300 dpi | 16.61 MBFree DownloadMary Ellis Bell (Mrs. Isaac Bell), (ca. 1827) by John Vanderlyn. More