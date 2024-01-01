rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230277
The Ship "Favorite" Maneuvering Off Greenock (1819) by Robert Salmon.
The Ship "Favorite" Maneuvering Off Greenock (1819) by Robert Salmon.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

