https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Maid in Armor on Horseback (Joan of Arc series: III), (ca. 1908–1909) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230281View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 520 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1516 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1774 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1774 px | 300 dpi | 14.58 MBFree DownloadThe Maid in Armor on Horseback (Joan of Arc series: III), (ca. 1908–1909) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel. More