https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230281
The Maid in Armor on Horseback (Joan of Arc series: III), (ca. 1908&ndash;1909) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230281

View CC0 License

