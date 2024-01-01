https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadame Stumpf and Her Daughter (1872) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230331View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 834 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2204 x 3172 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2204 x 3172 px | 300 dpi | 15.02 MBFree DownloadMadame Stumpf and Her Daughter (1872) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. More