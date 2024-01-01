rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230339
Mrs. Chester Dale (1919) by George Bellows.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mrs. Chester Dale (1919) by George Bellows.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230339

View CC0 License

Mrs. Chester Dale (1919) by George Bellows.

More