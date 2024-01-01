https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230371Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMountain Heights, Cader Idris (ca. 1850) painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230371View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 777 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2267 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2591 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2591 px | 300 dpi | 20.44 MBFree DownloadMountain Heights, Cader Idris (ca. 1850) painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859). More