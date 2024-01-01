https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230380Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStriped Stair Carpet (1935–1942) by Arthur G. Merkley. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230380View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1019 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2973 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3400 x 4003 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3400 x 4003 px | 300 dpi | 20.25 MBFree DownloadStriped Stair Carpet (1935–1942) by Arthur G. Merkley. More