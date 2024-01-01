rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230380
Striped Stair Carpet (1935&ndash;1942) by Arthur G. Merkley.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Striped Stair Carpet (1935–1942) by Arthur G. Merkley.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230380

View CC0 License

Striped Stair Carpet (1935–1942) by Arthur G. Merkley.

More