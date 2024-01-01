https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230381Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextComte Lepic (1876) by Marcellin–Gilbert Desboutin. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230381View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2649 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3027 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3027 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 18.03 MBFree DownloadComte Lepic (1876) by Marcellin–Gilbert Desboutin. More