https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230397Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColcha (1935–1942) by Majel G. Claflin. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230397View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 929 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2710 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3171 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3171 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 17.17 MBFree DownloadColcha (1935–1942) by Majel G. Claflin. More