https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Repose, 1860, reworked (ca. 1865–1870) by Jean–Baptiste–Camille Corot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8230411View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1140 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1994 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2334 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1140 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2334 px | 300 dpi | 15.64 MBFree DownloadThe Repose, 1860, reworked (ca. 1865–1870) by Jean–Baptiste–Camille Corot. More