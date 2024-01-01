rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230411
The Repose, 1860, reworked (ca. 1865&ndash;1870) by Jean&ndash;Baptiste&ndash;Camille Corot.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Repose, 1860, reworked (ca. 1865–1870) by Jean–Baptiste–Camille Corot.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8230411

View CC0 License

The Repose, 1860, reworked (ca. 1865–1870) by Jean–Baptiste–Camille Corot.

More