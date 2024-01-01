rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230477
Four Ladies with Fancy Hats (1892&ndash;1893) by Edouard Vuillard.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Four Ladies with Fancy Hats (1892–1893) by Edouard Vuillard.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230477

View CC0 License

Four Ladies with Fancy Hats (1892–1893) by Edouard Vuillard.

More