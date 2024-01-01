https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230601Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrancisco Goya's Victor Guye (1810) famous painting. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230601View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 956 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2789 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3264 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3264 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 51.01 MBFree DownloadFrancisco Goya's Victor Guye (1810) famous painting. More