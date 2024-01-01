rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230617
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Miriam Y. Solomon.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coverlet (1935/1942) by Miriam Y. Solomon.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230617

View CC0 License

Coverlet (1935/1942) by Miriam Y. Solomon.

More