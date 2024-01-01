https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230618Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdward VI as a Child (ca. 1538) by Hans Holbein the Younger. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230618View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 930 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2713 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3175 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3175 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 27.92 MBFree DownloadEdward VI as a Child (ca. 1538) by Hans Holbein the Younger. More