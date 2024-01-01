https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230697Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Artist's Sister Edma Seated in a Park (1864) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230697View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 738 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2152 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2459 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Artist's Sister Edma Seated in a Park (1864) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. More