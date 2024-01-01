rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230712
Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire (ca. 1787&ndash;1796) by Gainsborough Dupont.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire (ca. 1787–1796) by Gainsborough Dupont.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230712

View CC0 License

Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire (ca. 1787–1796) by Gainsborough Dupont.

More