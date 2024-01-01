https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230747Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Lady (ca. 1715–1730, perhaps close to 1725) by Maria Verelst. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230747View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 906 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2641 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3091 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3091 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 23.55 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Lady (ca. 1715–1730, perhaps close to 1725) by Maria Verelst. More