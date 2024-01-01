https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230754Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate 25: Blue Underwing Moth and Spurge Hawk Moth (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8230754View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 953 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2780 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3177 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3177 px | 300 dpi | 23.67 MBFree DownloadPlate 25: Blue Underwing Moth and Spurge Hawk Moth (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. More