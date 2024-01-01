rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230761
George Taylor&ndash;2 Residences (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

George Taylor–2 Residences (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230761

View CC0 License

George Taylor–2 Residences (ca. 1936) by Meyer Goldbaum.

More