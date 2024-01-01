rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230771
Lydia Coit Terry (Mrs. Eliphalet Terry), (ca. 1824) by Samuel F. B. Morse.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230771

View CC0 License

